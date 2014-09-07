Police Investigate Shooting In Bristol

Posted 4:48 AM, September 7, 2014, by , Updated at 11:40AM, September 7, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Bristol Police are on the scene of an early morning shooting at the Gate Way Cafe on Riverside Avenue.

Police responded to the call around 1:00 a.m.

According to police, a patron was escorted from the bar. He then re-entered the bar with a gun.

Shots were fired and one victim suffered from a gun shot wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported to Bristol Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another victim was assaulted and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital. He was treated for his injuries and released a short time after. It is unclear if the two victims knew each other or if the assault and shooting are related.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Hayden at 860-314-4568.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • trayvon m

    great reporting ! no description of the perp ? …….usually when they wont say what race , you can almost bet it was an African American.

    Reply