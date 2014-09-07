× Police Investigate Shooting In Bristol

Bristol Police are on the scene of an early morning shooting at the Gate Way Cafe on Riverside Avenue.

Police responded to the call around 1:00 a.m.

According to police, a patron was escorted from the bar. He then re-entered the bar with a gun.

Shots were fired and one victim suffered from a gun shot wound to the abdomen. The victim was transported to Bristol Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another victim was assaulted and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital. He was treated for his injuries and released a short time after. It is unclear if the two victims knew each other or if the assault and shooting are related.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Hayden at 860-314-4568.