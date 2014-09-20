Jackson Chevrolet Pet Adoption Event

Posted 2:47 PM, September 20, 2014, by , Updated at 03:20PM, September 20, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo from Jackson Chevrolet Pet Adoption Event. Courtesy: FOX CT Photographer Jeff Langan

-FOX CT’s  Cate Misczuk contributed to this story.

Dozens of families and pet lovers headed to Jackson Chevrolet in Middletown today to meet dogs and cats looking for a new home. Several local rescue shelters like Wallingford Animal control, Cat Tales, and Circle of Hope Rescue participated in the event. Kids ran from dog to dog, giving each hugs and pets, and families dropped of pet food and supplies to help out local shelters.

This is the fifth pet adoption event at Jackson Chevrolet. Owner Tamera Jackson says it’s part of her job to give back to the community including our four legged members, “ I have always been an animal lover and had some involvement, so now that we have a platform we can invite people in, and we have a great location to do this”.

An avid animal lover and advocate, Jackson has gone further than just hosting adoption events, but has rescued two dogs and now fosters another. Many of the dogs at today’s event are living in foster homes and are brought to these events in hopes of uniting them with the perfect family.

Jackson Chevrolet holds adoption events like these throughout the year.

