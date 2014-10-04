Motor Vehicle Crash Leaves One Dead In Norwalk

One person is dead after a motor vehicle crash in Norwalk on Friday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 in the area of 5 Beach Road.

According to police, John Soyland, 27, of Norwalk was traveling northbound on Beach Road when his vehicle left the roadway. It then struck several objects before rolling over into the southbound lane.

Soyland was the sole operator and occupant of the vehicle.

Soyland was transported to Norwalk Hospital where he was pronounce dead.

The crash remains under investigation.