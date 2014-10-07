Dirty Car Seats; Pot And Traumatic Brain Injuries; Tiny Needles In Your Pills?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may have the urge to sanitize everything your kids touch, but there's one thing parents often overlook that they use almost daily that's probably filthy – car seats!

British researchers at the University of Birmingham said that on average, they're twice as dirty as toilet seats. They said the car seats they tested had about 100 different kinds of dangerous bacteria and fungi per square inch, whereas toilet seats average only 50 - and that bacteria included some biggies like e-coli and salmonella.

Source: imibirmingham.wordpress.com

A new study found that people with traumatic brain injuries were more likely to recover if they had marijuana in their system.

A group of researchers from the Los Angeles Biomedical Research facility found that patients with marijuana's active ingredient, T.H.C., in their system when they were hurt died about 2.5% of the time. Those without T.H.C. in their system at the time of their injury died approximately 11.5% percent of the time.

The researchers said that T.H.C. reduces the inflammation and swelling that the body undergoes after a trauma.

Source: Eurekalert.org

Imagine swallowing a pill with tiny needles as a replacement for getting an injection. It may sound painful, but researchers at M.I.T. and Massachusetts General Hospital said they've tested a micro-needle pill in pigs that proved to be safe.

The capsule is designed to deliver a wide range of drugs, including those that have no pill forms and must be injected. The scientists said the pill would be painless because it has a special coating that won't dissolve until it reaches the digestive tract, which has no pain receptors.

Source: CNET.com