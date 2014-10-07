Ebola Doesn’t Appear To Be Spreading In Dallas

None of the four dozen people who may have come into contact with the first person to be diagnosed with Ebola in the United States have displayed symptoms, gotten sick or had a fever.

CNN reports that the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Tom Frieden, said it doesn’t appear that Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian national, has infected any of those who were being monitored.

Duncan remains in critical, but stable condition, according to the public relations specialist at the non-profit that runs a series of Dallas hospitals, including the one Duncan is being treated at. Although his liver function declined over the weekend, he has since improved. He is on a ventilator, receiving kidney dialysis and taking an investigational medication called bincidofovir, but doctors say his condition could vary over the next several days.

