Today in CT: $375K Funding Given To Help Homeless Veterans

Posted 6:09 AM, October 7, 2014, by , Updated at 06:20AM, October 7, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Today In Connecticut:  Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman and other state leaders will celebrate the $375,000 in federal funding awarded to the state to help homeless veterans. A Hartford City Council committee will meet about the new stadium proposal for downtown Hartford. The ribbon cutting ceremony for Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine in Farmington will be held today at 2:00 p.m.

Today's question: Should the state do more to help veterans? Tell us what you think below, or tweet @MarcusHarun.

Watch Today In CT weekdays here on FOXCT.com or on Antenna TV at: Cox Ch. 810, Cablevision Ch. 114, Charter Ch. 244, MetroCast Ch. 415, Optimum Ch. 114, Comcast Ch. 938.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Concerned Citizen

    Why are we celebrating $375K to get the people that defend our country, off of the streets??? Lets get priorities straight and stop giving away billions to countries that hate us, and arming people that will turn around and use these weapons against us. Lets use these BILLIONS here at home!!!

    Reply
  • Barbara Wolak

    no excuse for homeless veterans. the YMCA building in downtown stands empty…why???? isnt that full of bedrooms, yet our returning veterans live in boxes under a bridge, we build a baseball stadium instead of taking care of our veterans, that is discusting!!!!!!!

    Reply