Today in CT: $375K Funding Given To Help Homeless Veterans

Today In Connecticut: Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman and other state leaders will celebrate the $375,000 in federal funding awarded to the state to help homeless veterans. A Hartford City Council committee will meet about the new stadium proposal for downtown Hartford. The ribbon cutting ceremony for Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine in Farmington will be held today at 2:00 p.m.
Today's question: Should the state do more to help veterans? Tell us what you think below, or tweet @MarcusHarun.
Concerned Citizen
Why are we celebrating $375K to get the people that defend our country, off of the streets??? Lets get priorities straight and stop giving away billions to countries that hate us, and arming people that will turn around and use these weapons against us. Lets use these BILLIONS here at home!!!
Barbara Wolak
no excuse for homeless veterans. the YMCA building in downtown stands empty…why???? isnt that full of bedrooms, yet our returning veterans live in boxes under a bridge, we build a baseball stadium instead of taking care of our veterans, that is discusting!!!!!!!