Wednesday Weather: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Warm

There are a few storms across the state now. Many of them have heavy rain, and some have lightning and gusty winds.

Slow clearing will take place this morning almost immediately after the storms move out. The rest of the day looks fantastic, breezy and warm. High temperatures will soar into the middle 70s. Thursday will be about 10 degrees cooler, back to the 60s again with lots of sunshine.

A storm sliding south of Connecticut could graze the state with some showers or an area of rain late Friday into early Saturday. This is obviously a concern with the Hartford Marathon Saturday morning! But there is still a chance the timing shifts earlier or the storm gets pushed farther south. So we’ll keep an eye on it!

Today: Storms move out, then we clear out. Warm and Breezy. High: mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Cool despite plenty of sunshine. High: middle 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds, chance for a late day/evening shower. High: around 60 degrees.

Saturday: Chance for an early shower. Then clearing, becoming partly cloudy. High: lower to middle 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: lower to middle 60s.