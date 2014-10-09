Man, Toddler Seriously Injured When Armored Truck And Passenger Car Collide In Granby

An accident involving an armored car and a passenger vehicle seriously injured two people and caused Route 20 in Granby to be closed for several hours on Tuesday.

Police said the passenger car, a 2008 Pontiac G6, was traveling east on Route 20 and the armored car was heading west. The vehicles collided head-on near the intersection of Route 189. Police said money spilled out of the truck when the rear door opened from the impact, but all money was recovered and accounted for.

Kevin Ayers, 24, of East Granby, was driving the Pontiac when he collided with the truck, a 2000 Ford, which was driving by Daniel Genie, 26, of Springfield.

Route 20 reopened around 1:40 p.m.

The driver of the Pontiac was seriously injured, and needed to be extricated before he was taken by Lifestar to the hospital. He is in stable condition and undergoing surgery. Landon Ayers, 2, was in a car seat when the accident happened and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He is in critical condition.

Both Genie and Christopher Rosado, 23, a passenger in the armored truck, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger vehicle was heavily damaged in the crash.

Lynn Krauss lives with her children in a home on Route 20,  located right next to the crash site.

"I'm  not shocked because pulling out of here is really tough anytime of the day because people drive so fast on here," Krauss said.

Krauss says her daughters were home during the accident and believes they made the initial 911 call reporting the accident.

"They are all really shook up," Krauss said.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction team assisted Granby police with the investigation; no charges have been filed at this time.

