Comedian Billy Eichner is accusing Burger King of stealing his act for their commercials.

The new spot for the fast food chain aired yesterday during Fox NFL Sunday according to iSpot.

The comedian, who ask questions of people on the street and often starts yelling at them said this in a tweet:

Hey @BurgerKing-thanks for stealing my act for ur new commercial!! Except its not as funny & everyone knows u stole it. GET YOUR OWN IDEAS. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2014

Many are siding with Eichner, including Seth Rogan and Michael Ian Black:

Yo @BurgerKing, stop stealing from the hilarious @billyeichner and stick to what you're good at: giving me diarrhea. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 13, 2014

Hey @burgerking, you were stupid if you think hiring some random actor to rip off @billyeichner was going to work. I WAS AVAILABLE!!! — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 13, 2014

Here’s the commercial: