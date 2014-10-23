There’s an end in sight to all of the recent rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Nor’easter that deliver rain across our area during the last several days; will deliver one last round of rain, as it slowly pulls away today. Sunshine will attempt to break through the clouds this afternoon as drier air finally works in from the west. A beautiful weekend is on the way as high pressure builds across the east coast with plenty of sun, and mild temperatures on Saturday. A dry cold front will pivot through Connecticut late Saturday night with just a few clouds, that will usher in cooler air to the region Sunday with a northwest flow that will drop temperatures 5 -10 degrees. Expect a beautiful stretch of weather next week with a warm-up under plenty of sunshine. In fact, highs could be flirting with 70 degrees by the middle of next week before a potent cold front approaches the region by late next week. Enjoy this beautiful weekend!

Today: A period of light rain this morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun, breezy. Wind: NW 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, milder and pleasant. High temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and blustery. High temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High temperatures in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder than recent days. High temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 65-70.