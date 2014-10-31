Route 138 closed in Lisbon

LISBON–State Police Troop E confirms Route 138 is closed in Lisbon between Route 12 and Route 169 after a tractor trailer clipped a railroad bridge.
No other vehicles were involved, and there are no reported injuries at this time.
LISBON–State Police Troop E confirms Route 138 is closed in Lisbon between Route 12 and Route 169 after a tractor trailer clipped a railroad bridge.
No other vehicles were involved, and there are no reported injuries at this time.
1 Comment
jack lalanne power juicer pro
In this the fruit and vegetables are first ground and then the juice
is forwarded with the help of a strainer
which revolves at a very high rpm. These fruits cannot be juiced in the Jack
Lalanne Power Juicer Pro. Or would you rather go for low motor speed that will produce a more quiet juicing process.