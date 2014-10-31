Route 138 closed in Lisbon

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LISBON–State Police Troop E confirms Route 138 is closed in Lisbon between Route 12 and Route 169 after a tractor trailer clipped a railroad bridge.

No other vehicles were involved, and there are no reported injuries at this time.

