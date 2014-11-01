Weekend Forecast: Clouds, Showers, Breezy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong storm off the east coast will move out of the area on Sunday, creating strong winds in its wake. Winds from the north will gust up to 35-45 mph during the day, which is why we have a Wind Advisory in effect for the entire state. With that wind, it’ll feel much colder than it really is. Highs will be in the 40s, but wind chills will be down into the 20s at times. It all gets better on Monday. We will warm up, and we’ll keep more sunshine around for the beginning and middle of the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, more showers. Could be some wet snow in the hills. Lows: 30s.

Sunday: Clearing skies, staying windy. North wind 20-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Highs: 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs: 55-60.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 56-61.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs: 50s.