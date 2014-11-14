× Amazon is hiring drone pilots

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — Calling all drone pilots.

Amazon is looking for engineers to help test and develop Prime Air, its drone delivery service.

According to the job posting, candidates should have at least five years of experience flying drones. It helps if you can fly actual airplanes. The company lists a pilot’s certificate among the “preferred qualifications” for the job.

Amazon first announced that it was working on delivering packages via drones last year.

The type of drones proposed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos are currently not allowed for private use under federal law.

But federal aviation rules are slated to change in 2015 and the company has suggested that it could start testing its “octocopters” — as its drones are called — to deliver small packages.

Amazon is also looking for candidates who are knowledgeable about laws governing the use of unmanned aircraft.

“We’re looking for aerospace, systems, or other engineers with extensive UAS flight experience, and preferably experience in working with authorities on UAS certification,” the job description states.