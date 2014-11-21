Connecticut residents have hopes and fears after president’s immigration action

Posted 7:53 PM, November 21, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARTFORD--Dozens of advocates and some immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally celebrated President Obama’s executive action regarding immigration at a rally at Hartford’s Center for Latino Progress on Friday.

Trinidad Lira and Patricia Huerta say they will benefit from the action.  The couple came to the United States 17 years ago and one of their sons is a U.S. citizen. The president's decree will allow both of them to defer deportation and legally work. "That's what we were waiting for all these years. And like I said, it's an amazing opportunity for us,” Lira said.

Suidy and Jesslyn Jimenez say their mother could have stayed in the United States under the president’s action, but she was recently deported to Guatemala.

"I really hope that my mom can return soon because she still has the constant fear of being murdered at any moment,” Suidy Jimenez said.

Not everyone is thrilled about the president’s move. Dana Morrison of New Britain is unemployed and worried about new competition in the job market.

"He doesn't seem to have a grasp on it that we're in a bad economic situation right now. There’s not enough jobs for the people who are here. And that fact that, when they come over they're not going to be able to get work even if they wanted to. So, that means they're going to put a strain on the social fabric of our communities,” Morrison said of the president.

According to the Pew Research Center, in 2012, immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally made up 3.5 percent of Connecticut’s population.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Smoke Fire

    So I guess we no longer are a country of laws anymore. I am not against immigration. What I am against is ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION. My parents came to this country, the right way, learned English, and followed the rules. What I find disgusting is that the new immigrants come here, demand to go the head of the line, demand that we grant their demands, flaunt the rules, and get benefits, that we pay for. Thats not the way it’s suppose to work, but sadly we have politicians that all they see in these new immigrants are votes for the Communist……….err Democrat Party.

    Reply