High school coach arrested for interfering in case of sending inappropriate videos sent to kids

Posted 3:22 PM, November 25, 2014, by , Updated at 04:11PM, November 25, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Jeff Sirois, Courtesy of Facebook

MANSFIELD–A former high school soccer coach has been charged with another crime after interfering with an investigation he was involved in.

Jeffrey Sirois, 57, of Lebanon, was arrested in early October for sending improper videos on Snapchat to a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old. At the time he was charged with injury/risk of injury/impairing the morals of children, breach of peace and two counts of obscenity.

Before the original arrest, Sirois was a coach for the girls varsity soccer team at E.O. Smith High School.

Now he is also being charged with tampering with a witness. Sirois was arrested on Tuesday, and was released on a $5,000 bond–he was already out on bail with a  $100,000 bond for the initial charges.

Sirois is due in court for the new charge on Dec. 11.

Related stories:

Former E.O. Smith teacher assistant arrested for sexually assaulting 3 teens

E.O. Smith Coach Accused Of Sexual Snapchats Due In Court Tuesday

Mansfield Soccer Coach Arrested For Impairing Morals Of Minors

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment