High school coach arrested for interfering in case of sending inappropriate videos sent to kids

MANSFIELD–A former high school soccer coach has been charged with another crime after interfering with an investigation he was involved in.

Jeffrey Sirois, 57, of Lebanon, was arrested in early October for sending improper videos on Snapchat to a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old. At the time he was charged with injury/risk of injury/impairing the morals of children, breach of peace and two counts of obscenity.

Before the original arrest, Sirois was a coach for the girls varsity soccer team at E.O. Smith High School.

Now he is also being charged with tampering with a witness. Sirois was arrested on Tuesday, and was released on a $5,000 bond–he was already out on bail with a $100,000 bond for the initial charges.

Sirois is due in court for the new charge on Dec. 11.

