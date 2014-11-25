× Protesters block major roads, tunnels, bridges in NYC after Ferguson decision

NEW YORK–Hundreds gathered to protest the Ferguson decision at locations across the city, according to Pix 11.

Peaceful protests were held on Monday in Union Square and Time Square, and eventually caused the Brooklyn and RFK bridges to close.

Tuesday night protesters gathered in many of the same areas, but instead of the bridges, the Lincoln Tunnel was blocked as protesters marched up Ninth Avenue. The crowd eventually began to move towards Times Square. The crowd grew to more than 1,000 in Times Square before heading up to the Upper West Side, according to CNN. Crowds gathered on the FDR Drive later on in the night, blocking the highway.

WE ARE ON THE FDR DRIVE #FergusonDecision NYC pic.twitter.com/WJSRowNRWl — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) November 26, 2014

CNN also reports that earlier in the evening about 200 people gathered in Union Square holding signs that read “Jail killer cops” and “Black lives matter.” The more aggressive protesters knocked down barricades before moving toward the West Village and eventually turning north, all the while with a police escort.

There were also protests in the East Village on First Avenue near St. Marks Place, and at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Ninth Street.

People in the area tweeted images from the protests: