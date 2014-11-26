Police release video, names of officers in shooting of 12-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Authorities released surveillance video Wednesday of the officer-involved shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

**Warning: Below is the surveillance video that was released by Cleveland police at the request of Tamir’s family. We are not showing the shooting out of respect to Tamir’s family. Some may still find the video to be disturbing.**

Police also played the 911 call and police radio traffic from that day which was released on Saturday. You can listen to the 911 call HERE.

The names of the officers involved were also released. They are Timothy Loehmann, age 26, appointed to the force in March 2014, and Frank Garmback, 46, appointed to the force in February 2008. Loehmann was the passenger. Garmback was the driver.

The decision to release the video was made shortly after the family of Tamir Rice issued a statement asking the city to release the video.

Rice was shot in the playground area of the Cudell Recreation Center around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Police received a call that a male had a gun near the swings and was waving it at people.

When the two officers arrived, they ordered Rice to put his hands in the air; instead he reached for the gun in his waistband and that’s when the officer fired two shots.

“The officers are distraught,” said Jeff Follmer, president of the police union. “They immediately started first aid and stayed with him until paramedics arrived. No one wants to use deadly force.”

The officer that fired the gun had been with the department for less than a year. He was with his training officer, a seven-year veteran of the force.

The gun ended up being an airsoft but it looked like a real gun, police officials have said. The orange safety tab had been removed from the gun.

