Woman turns wallet containing hundreds of dollars into police

WATERFORD – A good Samaritan found a wallet containing cash for Christmas presents and police were able to return it to the rightful owner this past weekend.

Joyce Gardner found a wallet in the parking lot of a retail store, according to police. She saw that there was a significant amount of money and brought the wallet to the Waterford police. Police said, when she handed the wallet over Community Service Officer Genung, she said, “Tell the woman have a nice Thanksgiving.”

Police said the wallet contained $726.00 in cash and some change. When police tracked down the owner and returned the wallet, they learned that the cash was for Christmas presents for her family.

Police said, “With all of the ‘bad’ things that go on, we just wanted you to know of something good that we got to help out with, and way to go Joyce Gardner, you really helped out someone!”