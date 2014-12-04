Urgent Care: How to not overeat this holiday season

Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, the chief medical officer for PhysicianOne Urgent Care, talks about keeping your waistline in tact this holiday season.
Kenkare says it is important to pace oneself when eating on holidays, and here are some more tips:
- If you’re going to a holiday party, don’t go hunger. Eat something before you go to control the health value.
- Don’t go into the break room at work. At this time of year many people bring in sweets to share. Instead, bring your own snacks so you aren’t tempted.
- If you do eat too much, the best thing to do is get back on track with healthy habits. Don’t fast because then you’re likely to just eat more after the fast.