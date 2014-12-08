× Armed robbery at Rocky Hill bank causes lockdown at elementary school

ROCKY HILL–The Farmington Savings Bank on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill was robbed Monday afternoon.

At 3:14 p.m. police were alerted that a lone white male, who is described as about 6-foot, entered the bank with a handgun. Witnesses said the suspect spoke with an accent, possibly Eastern European, and was wearing a ski mask, dark hoodie, jeans and sneakers.

The suspect fled on foot east.

West Hill Elementary School was placed on lockdown and the area was secured because of how close it is to the bank.

If you have any information please call 860-258-7640.