Armed robbery at Rocky Hill bank causes lockdown at elementary school

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROCKY HILL–The Farmington Savings Bank on Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill was robbed Monday afternoon.

At 3:14 p.m. police were alerted that a lone white male, who is described as about 6-foot, entered the bank with a handgun. Witnesses said the suspect spoke with an accent, possibly Eastern European, and was wearing a ski mask, dark hoodie, jeans and sneakers.

The suspect fled on foot east.

West Hill Elementary School was placed on lockdown and the area was secured because of how close it is to the bank.

If you have any information please call 860-258-7640.

