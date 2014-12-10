× Newtown Alliance visits D.C. to advocate for gun control legislation

WASHINGTON–On Wednesday dozens of people from Newtown visited Washington to remember the 26 lives lost nearly two years ago in the Sandy Hook tragedy.

The group was specifically advocating for more stringent background checks, but supports an overall increase in gun control.

The press conference, which was held at the National Cathedral in D.C., started with two young girls reading off the names of those who were lost on Dec. 14, 2012. Lawmakers and families joined them and others touched by the tragedy on the stage.

Po Murray, the vice chair and co-founder of the Newtown Action Alliance, spoke as well. "Keeping our children and families safe from gun violence is not a political issue," Murray said. "Every year, over 30,000 Americans of all color, race, gender, age and political affiliation are killed by guns."

Some of the other statistics that Murray rattled off were that gun deaths have surpassed motor vehicle deaths in 14 states and D.C., and that there have been 95 school shootings since Dec. 14, 2012.

On Thursday, a national vigil will be held in the capital, and smaller ones will be held in dozens of towns in all 50 states. To find the one closest to you, click here.

Here is the entire press conference from Wednesday: