Watch: Missouri waitress gets the tip of a lifetime

BRANSON, MO – It’s not uncommon for people to be a little more generous around the holidays. But, a tip that Cindy Grady received could not have come at a better time.

“I was into a spot where I was, I dunno depressed, of course driving that car there, it’s like just feeling like nobody cares you know, and it’s very different now” said Cindy Grady.

Grady says she loves her job waiting tables in Branson, but she says getting there was a problem.

“It runs pretty good, it’s just the cosmetic work on it that’s just falling apart. The deer really got to it.” said Cindy Grady.

“So how many deer have you hit, or been hit by?” said reporter Grant Sloan.

“Probably about five” said Cindy Grady.

Little did Grady know that some regulars at the restaurant, a couple from Arkansas, had noticed Grady’s car in the parking lot a few months back.

“I thought it was abandoned actually. It looked in such bad shape. Come back the next trip and that car was still sitting in the parking lot” said Gary Tackett.

Gary Tackett and his wife had only met Cindy in passing so they started asking around the restaurant about the owner of the car and soon learned it was an employee.

“I talked to my wife and said you know something needs to be done” said Gary Tackett

And so just a few weeks before Christmas they made another trip back to the restaurant. After being waited on by Grady they decided to give her the tip of a lifetime; a car.

“It’s not new, but it’s new to you” said Gary Tackett

The video that Tackett’s daughter took on her phone has taken over Facebook, the Tackett’s never wanted. They simply wanted to take care of someone because they could.

“It’s all about what’s in your heart I know Cindi said it was her best Christmas ever, and I can assure you it’s ours.” said Gary Tackett

“It restored my faith in humanity and everyone I talked to says the same thing.” said Cindy Grady.

While the Tackett’s gift may be what catches people’s attention, Grady hopes that those who see the story take away something else.

“There are good people in this world that are watching” that care..ya know? And you may not even know em.” said Cindy Grady.