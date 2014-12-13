× Lifestar transports hunter after weapon discharges in Haddam

HADDAM — Lifestar responded to a report of an accidental shooting on Saturday morning.

The incident happened in a wooded area near 76 Wiese Albert Road around 10:30 a.m.

According to DEEP, a 65-year-old man from Old Saybrook was hunting when his riffle accidentally discharged. He suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The man was flown to Hartford Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

The man appeared to be hunting alone at the time.