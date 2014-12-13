Lifestar transports hunter after weapon discharges in Haddam

Posted 11:38 AM, December 13, 2014, by , Updated at 03:05PM, December 13, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Courtesy: FOX CT Photographer Jeff Langan

HADDAM — Lifestar responded to a report of an accidental shooting on Saturday morning.

The incident happened in a wooded area near 76 Wiese Albert Road around 10:30 a.m.

According to DEEP, a 65-year-old man from Old Saybrook was hunting when his riffle accidentally discharged. He suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The man was flown to Hartford Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

The man appeared to be hunting alone at the time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s