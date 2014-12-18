× Strong public reaction to Sony pulling the plug on ‘The Interview’

It’s a move that has shocked everyone from movie goers to hollywood stars, Sony’s decision to pull the plug on the movie, “The Interview,” a week before its Christmas Day release.

The comedy stars Seth Rogan and James Franco and pokes fun at their mission of assassinating North Korean dictator, Kim-Jung Un.

Sony executives made an unprecedented move by canceling its release.

“This decision to cancel a distribution of the film shows the power of the hacker in the 21st century,” said Quinnipiac University Journalism Professor, Rich Hanley.

He said the right of filmmakers to express themselves will be affected following Sony’s decision.

“Art is no longer innocent. It’s not about ideas, it’s going to be about what is safe to produce, particularly about global companies with millions at stake. They don’t want to risk that investment.”

The controversy started in November when Sony Pictures was the target of a massive data breach; everything from personal information to unreleased movies were compromised.

Then, earlier this week a threat came in putting the lives of innocent movie goers in danger. The final straw came when major theatre chains backed out of showing the movie.

Fans were hoping to catch movie on DVD or on-demand but Sony said right now they have no plans to release it.

Fans we spoke to were disappointed.

“I feel like we still live in America, freedom of speech. We should be able to write and film whatever we want,” said Stephen Pruneau.

“We should continue to play the movie and not let terrorists shut us down. I’ll be honest, I would be careful with all the threats but it makes me want to see it a little bit more,” said Jacob Rasa.

Federal Investigators continue to look into the hacks and the threat but they do believe North Korea was behind it.

Fans and Hollywood starts have been venting their disappointment through social media since the announcement. Below are some tweets by Hollywood actors and movie makers.

Rob Lowe @RobLowe

Wow. Everyone caved. The hackers won. An utter and complete victory for them. Wow.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

It’s a comedy about the world’s worst dictator. Yet Hollywood’s caved to a bit of bullying? Incredible.

Judd Apatow @JuddApatow

I think it is disgraceful that these theaters are not showing The Interview. Will they pull any movie that gets an anonymous threat now?

Michael Moore @MMFlint

Dear Sony Hackers: now that u run Hollywood, I’d also like less romantic comedies, fewer Michael Bay movies and no more Transformers.