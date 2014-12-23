NYC buildings dim lights to honor slain NYPD officers
NEW YORK–At 9 p.m. several New York landmarks went dark to honor Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos.
The Empire State Building, Chrysler Building. One World Trade Center, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, 4 Times Square and 1 Bryant Park all participated, according to PIX 11.
Mayor Bill de Blasio requested the skyscrapers to memorialize the officers in this way for five minutes.
PIX 11 reported a statement from the mayor:
Our city is in pain. We ask all New Yorkers to turn their thoughts to our shared identity as New Yorkers and to honoring the memories of the two fine men we lost. Tonight, some of the greatest emblems of our city will dim their lights to honor our fallen police officers. Let us take these moments to reflect on our common values, and rededicate ourselves to moving this city forward together. We thank our fellow New Yorkers at each of these buildings and landmarks for joining us in this expression of remembrance,” de Blasio said in a statement.