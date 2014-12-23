× NYC buildings dim lights to honor slain NYPD officers

NEW YORK–At 9 p.m. several New York landmarks went dark to honor Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos.

The Empire State Building, Chrysler Building. One World Trade Center, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, 4 Times Square and 1 Bryant Park all participated, according to PIX 11.

Mayor Bill de Blasio requested the skyscrapers to memorialize the officers in this way for five minutes.

PIX 11 reported a statement from the mayor: