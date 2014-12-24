Man and dog rescued from house fire in Bristol

BRISTOL–A house fire in Bristol left damage to the inside of a home on Christmas Eve.

The fire started in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment. An upstairs neighbor came home around 5 p.m. and smelled smoke, so she called 911. Firefighters responded and knocked down the door for the second-floor apartment. Inside they found a man sound asleep.

Both the man and his dog were rescued. No one was injured.

The fire was on Gridley Street, and there wasn’t any major exterior damage visible, but the second floor had severe damage and the first and third floor and minor smoke and water damage.

The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.