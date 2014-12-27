× Waterford police searching for woman accused of stealing items from Stop & Shop

WATERFORD- Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a woman who is accused of stealing several hundreds of dollars worth of items from a Stop & Shop on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the unidentified suspect reportedly used the self check out aisle and paid only for a few items.

Waterford police say they responded to a report of a larceny at the Stop & Shop around 2:40 p.m.

Employees at the Stop & Shop approached the woman but she fled the scene, leaving the groceries in the parking lot, police said.

The suspect is reported to have left the scene in a black Pontiac Sunfire with Pennsylvania license plates.

If anyone has any information about her identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451.