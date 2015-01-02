Selena Gomez and her friends created controversy on Abu Dhabi trip

ABU DHABI–She may be half way across the world, but Selena Gomez is still making headlines.

The pop singer visited the United Arab Emirates with several friends for the holidays, including Kendall Jenner, Cody Simpson and Shay Mitchell.

The group posted several photos on Instagram, but one specific one has people talking. It was an image of Gomez with a man, and she had her abaya–a traditional Muslim garment that covers the body–hiked up to show her ankle, which is against the culture’s dress code. This photo was taken down, according to Time.com, but many sites took screenshots beforehand.

Another photo that got people talking was taken at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The group posed for the photo with silly faces and smiles, which is also against the proper etiquette for mosques. As you’ll notice, Selena’s ankle is showing in this image as well, but it is without the “sexy” pose as seen in the other photo.

Several comments on Instagram were bashing the group for disrespecting the holy place they were visiting.

The group moved on to Dubai to ring in 2015.