× High school student arrested in Hamden pizza delivery robbery

HAMDEN – Police have made an arrest in one of several food delivery robberies that occurred late last year.

Police arrested an unidentified 17 -year-old Hamden High School student Monday in connection with a Dec. 16 robbery of a “Legend Pizza” delivery driver.

Police said when the driver arrived to deliver the food, he was approached by two individuals, one of whom pointed a gun at his head and threatened to shoot if the vehicle was not turned over to the gunman. The delivery man tried to disarm the individual, and drove away without injury.

The unidentified juvenile was taken into custody Monday and charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 22.

There have been several similar robberies in Hamden in the last several months. Police say their investigation into those robberies is still ongoing and they hope to make additional arrests.

Related Stories