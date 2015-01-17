× Police investigate suspicious death in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN- Police are investigating a suspicious death on Blake Road.

Police responded to the area of Blake Road and Kim Drive at 9:48 am on Saturday to assist a medical call. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive female in the road.

Police say she was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Authorities are not releasing her identity at this time.

The State Medical Examiner, New Britain States Attorney’s Office and the New Britain Police Department are investigating the incident.