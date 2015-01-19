Vince Wilfork helps driver after crash near Foxborough

Credit: Mass. State Police

FOXBOROUGH – He finished the game and helped free a trapped driver after her Jeep crashed Sunday night.

WCVB reports that New England Patriots  defensive tackle Vince Wilfork stopped after Mary Ellen Brooks, 38, of Hanson, Mass., rolled her Jeep near Gillette Stadium.

Wilford was on the scene when crews arrived. He assisted emergency crews in getting the woman out of the SUV.  “Wilfork reached in and helped lift the operator out of the vehicle with one hand,” police said.

Hanson was charged with DUI.

