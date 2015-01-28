Wednesday evening weather: watching a small clipper for a Friday coating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a chilly start to the day on Thursday, temperatures will rise to around freezing during the afternoon. Clouds will increase late in the day ahead of a clipper system that’ll arrive around midnight on Friday morning. Clippers typically don’t have an abundance of moisture associated with them, and this one is no exception. During the morning commute, expect light snow with the chance for a coating to 2 inches in spots. We then stay cold through the weekend with high temperatures only in the 20s.