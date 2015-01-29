× School in Columbia evacuated after snow plow hits gas regulator

COLUMBIA – A school in Columbia was evacuated Thursday morning due to a minor gas leak after a snow plow hit a gas regulator outside the building.

Gas was turned off at Horace Porter School on Schoolhouse Road and students were evacuated to the town hall and church across the street.

Later, students were sent home because the school could not provide lunches. According to the Columbia Fire Department, crews have since cleared the scene.

State Police were called in to handle traffic in the area.

There are no injuries.