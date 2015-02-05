× Second CT boarding school sued over alleged sexual abuse

BRIDGEPORT — The Hotchkiss School says it is investigating allegations that students were sexually abused there three decades ago.

A former student of the exclusive boarding school in Salisbury filed a lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court, alleging he was subjected to ritual sexual hazing by other students and raped by a teacher.

The lawsuit says the student wrote an article about the school’s lack of response to abuse complaints, but school officials prevented the student newspaper from publishing it.

The lawsuit is similar to those filed on behalf of former students at the nearby Indian Mountain School.

Hotchkiss leaders posted a letter on the school website Thursday saying they are committed to students’ safety and well-being and are working with an independent law firm to investigate the claims.