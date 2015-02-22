× Police uncover illegal cockfighting operation in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR – In the evening of Saturday, Feb. 21, the law enforcement raid team conducted a search and seizure warrant at 248 Main St. after an extensive investigation, and uncovered an illegal cockfighting operation.

The State Police Organized Crime Detectives conducted the criminal investigation which provided enough facts, information, and leads for the warrant to be obtained.

A team of State Police Detectives and Troopers, assisted by the State Police Tactical Team, State Dept. of Corrections, Agriculture and Officers from the East Windsor PD executed the warrant and located 108 people at the cockfighting site.

Also located were 54 fighting birds, 4 of which died, as well as almost $100,000 of cash in gambling proceeds. Troopers also seized a firearm, records, and implements of cockfighting.

After detaining and identifying all occupants, 40 people were arrested and charged with 54 counts of animal cruelty and one count of professional gambling. Those 40 people were processed and released on bond to appear in Enfield Superior Court, while arrest warrants are still being sought for the remaining 68 people found on site.

Agents from the Department of Agriculture took custody of the birds.

As this criminal investigation continues, it is anticipated that State Police Detectives will make additional arrests.