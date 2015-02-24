Chick-fil-A continues New England expansion to Enfield

Posted 7:44 PM, February 24, 2015, by , Updated at 03:31PM, February 25, 2015
ENFIELD – Not only is Chick-fil-A opening its first restaurant in Enfield on Thursday, Feb. 26, but it is also combing it with a community service event.

While providing 85 new jobs, the new, stand-alone restaurant is awarding free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 adults as well as the opportunity for community members to donate books to benefit Enfield’s Head Start Program.

The event, called the First 100, will give a digital offer card with a one-year supply of Chick-fil-A meals to the first 100 eligible adults, 18 and older with valid identification, in line when the doors open at 6 a.m.  The line, however, opens at 6 a.m. the day before, so if more than 100 people are in line by the time Thursday morning rolls around, then those 100 digital cards will be awarded in a drawing held that morning.

The book donation event for Enfield’s Head Start Program is in keeping with Chick-fil-A’s belief in partnering with organizations that enrich education, literacy, and youth.  From Wednesday, Feb. 25 until close on Thursday, Feb. 26, Chick-fil-A will be collection children’s book donations on-site, which will go to Head Start, which provides comprehensive early childhood education health, nutrition, and parent involvement to low-income children and their families.

The restaurant, located at 25 Hazard Avenue, will be open Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., serving  a full breakfast menu until 10:30 a.m.  There will be free Wi-Fi as well as an indoor play area with an interactive section for toddlers.