Groom reads vows to his bride’s daughter, brings everyone to tears

HARTFORD — Wedding ceremonies often leave many people in tears, but this groom’s wedding vows have people around the world getting emotional.

Not only did NASCAR driver Brian Scott have vows for his bride, Whitney, he also had some sweet words for his new stepdaughter, Brielle.

He promised to always hold her and skip with her down the street. “I vow to show you how a man should treat a woman with my relationship with your mother; and above all else I vow to protect you, care for you ,and love you forever.”

The wedding took place in January of 2014 and the video was uploaded in February of that year, but it’s just going viral now.

From the YouTube description:

There’s so much I could say about Whitney and Brian. They live in North Carolina and were planning a wedding in the mountains of McCall, Idaho, but we got the chance to take a short trip to meet them before their big day when they were in Texas for a weekend. We instantly fell in love not just with the two of them, but also their daughter Brielle (affectionately known as Breezy). Brian came into Whitney and Breezy’s lives a couple of years ago, and his love for both of them is almost tangible. There were many amazing moments over their wedding weekend, but nothing touched us more than their sweet notes and vows to one another… except perhaps for Brian’s vows to Brielle. If that doesn’t bring you to tears, I don’t know what will.