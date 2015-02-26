Hernandez seen dancing before Lloyd’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALL RIVER, Mass.--Security video from a Canton, Massachusetts gas station shows Aaron Hernandez doing some kind of dance moves outside his car in the early morning hours of June 17, 2013.

More importantly, the video provides his whereabouts less than 20 minutes before Odin Lloyd got picked up the night he was murdered.

The video shows Hernandez filling up his rented silver Nissan Altima at the Blue Hill Express gas station just after 2 a.m. The recording also shows another guy, believed to be Carlos Ortiz, getting out of the car. He had a towel around his neck. Police recovered a towel near Lloyd's body.

Video inside the store shows Hernandez checking out the candy racks.

The clerk testified last week that Hernandez bought blue bubble gum, and chewed blue gum, along with a .45 caliber shell casing, were found in the Altima when Hernandez returned it after Lloyd's murder.

The clerk also testified that Hernandez bought a Black & Mild cigar as well; at the murder scene, police also recovered a marijuana-filled cigar, known as a blunt.

For our complete coverage on the Hernandez trial, click here.