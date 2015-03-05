Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Muse is a Pit Bull Mix, about 3-years-old. He’s microchipped and vaccinated. Muse is available through local animal control partner, but you can call Protectors of Animals, and you will be directed to the right place.

Muse was found roaming, and was never claimed. He is a happy and friendly dog; a little nervous at introductions but warms up quickly. He knows a few tricks, it’s apparent that someone took care of this dog at some point. He’s good with other dogs; enjoys playtime, and makes friends easily.

His new owner should be able to spend time with Muse, and make sure he has his exercise. He is a dog that needs walking and playtime and in situations that would expose him to lots of people and other dogs. He could be great in a home with another dog, if you are looking for a playmate.

Muse would be good with older children, as he may knock toddlers over.

If you are interested in Muse, or any other pets, contact the Protectors of Animals.