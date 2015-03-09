Mommy Minute: Donate dresses to upcoming prom gown giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN - Hey, Moms: do you still have bridesmaid dresses in the closet? Or did your daughter head to college, leaving behind a bevy of fancy frocks now clogging-up storage space? Take the opportunity to purge and pay-it-forward for a good cause.

"Our ideal donations are dresses that are current, worn within the last five years. They can be formal, cocktail, bridesmaid or prom dresses," explains Christina Gorman, president of Connecticut-based Princess and the Prom, which is holding it's 9th Annual Gown Giveaway March 27-29 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Windsor.

The volunteer group's mission is to reduce the expense of prom season for families in need of a little help.

