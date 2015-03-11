Connecticut residents overwhelmingly oppose more casinos: Q Poll

HAMDEN – Thought we just saw some major support for a new casino in upstate Connecticut at the Capitol this week, a new poll out Wednesday shows state residents do not want the gambling expansion.

The overwhelming majority of residents polled say ‘no’ to more casinos, according to a new Quinnipiac poll.

Seventy-five percent of voters oppose construction of new casinos, the poll says.

Interestingly, 62 percent of voters said current gambling operations are good for the state. Voters of all age groups, genders and political parties agree on that subject.

Nearly 60 percent of people though, do support casino expansion on a limited basis – including a possible proposal to build smaller casinos new New York or Massachusetts, the poll says.

“As the proponents of casino expansion make their case, we’ll see if they’re able to persuade voters to their side,” said Douglas Schwartz, Quinnipiac University Poll Director.

Connecticut’s current two casinos—Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods – are located in the southeast corner of the state, near Rhode Island.