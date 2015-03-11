× NASCAR Lifts Kurt Busch Suspension

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it was lifting its suspension of driver Kurt Busch, making him eligible to return to the sport immediately “under indefinite probation.”

Busch was suspended after being accused of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend. Delaware authorities announced earlier this month that charges would not be filed in that case.

Busch was accused by his former girlfriend, Patricia Driscoll, of grabbing her by the throat and slamming her head into a wall three times while they were in Busch’s motor home at Dover International Speedway in October.

In 2004, Busch captured the Cup series title, winning NASCAR’s first postseason 10-race tournament.

