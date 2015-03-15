Watertown Police search for 6 suspects in triple assault

Posted 10:24 AM, March 15, 2015, by , Updated at 11:13AM, March 15, 2015
WATERTOWN–Police are investigating a triple assault at a bar early Sunday morning.

The Watertown Police Department responded to the Red Door Bar, located at 675 Main St., at around 1:45 p.m. One man was stabbed in the torso with a knife, and a second man was hit in the head with a beer bottle. A woman was also assaulted by the attackers.

All three victims are in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police are searching for the suspects, who are said to have left the scene in a light-colored Nissan SUV and a dark-colored SUV that may have been an Acura.

The suspects are described as:

  • Male 1: A black man with a thin build, short dark hair and a thin goatee who was wearing a hoodie
  • Male 2: A black man with a heavy build, about 380 pounds, with a close-cut beard and short dark hair who was wearing black pants, a collared shirt and a sweater with a geometric pattern
  • Male 3: A black man with a heavy build and a close-cut beard who was wearing a sweater wit cheetah print shoulders and sleeves
  • Female 1: A black woman wit ha medium build, about 30 years old with dark hair in pig-tail braids
  • Female 2: A black woman with shoulder length hair who was wearing jeans, a light coat and white sneakers
  • Female 3: A light-skinned woman with long dark hair who was wearing jeans, boots and a dark jacket

If you have any information, or recognize any of the people or cars below, please call Watertown Police at 860-945-5200 or crimestoppers at 860-945-9940.

