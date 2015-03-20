Rookie LAPD officer charged with murder; father helped him flee to Texas

(CNN) — A Los Angeles police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a local truck driver had his father’s help in fleeing California and traveling to Texas, court documents filed Thursday said.

Henry Solis, a Los Angeles Police Department rookie, is accused of killing 23-year-old Salome Rodriguez Jr. early in the morning of March 13 in Pomona. Solis disappeared shortly after the shooting.

Items left by Solis at the crime scene allowed Pomona police detectives to identify him “as the individual responsible for killing Rodriguez,” according to an affidavit signed Thursday by FBI Special Agent Scott Garriola.

The document goes on to say that Solis made “incriminating statements about his role in the murder” to friends, family members and others, and said he would never be seen again.

The affidavit says his father, Victor Solis, quickly left his home in Lancaster after receiving a call from him. The elder Solis was seen a day later in El Paso, Texas, at the home of family members.

He told FBI agents he drove his son to El Paso, dropped him off at a bus station and doesn’t know where he is.

Federal authorities haven’t said if Victor Solis would face charges for helping his son leave California.