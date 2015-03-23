Two cars parked in Ridgefield driveway found with bullet holes

RIDGEFIELD–Police are investigating after two cars were found with bullet holes in them.

On March 23 at 7:35 a.m. the Ridgefield Police Department got a call from a homeowner on Bennetts Farm Road reporting that both cars in the homeowner’s driveway had bullet holes in them.

Police determined that a single round went through both cars around 2 a.m.

If you have any information please call the Ridgefield Police Department at 203-438-6531.