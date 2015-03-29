× Bodies found in rubble of New York building explosion

NEW YORK (CNN) — Crews searching at the site where a building exploded in New York’s East Village found two bodies in the rubble Sunday, police said.

The victims’ remains have not yet been identified, New York police Sgt. Lee Jones said.

Police had been searching for two people who were reported missing after Thursday’s blast. Both of them were thought to have been at a sushi restaurant at the time of the explosion.

Three buildings collapsed and four others were damaged by the explosion and raging gas-fueled fire that followed.

Investigators are looking into whether a gas line was “inappropriately accessed” at the building where the explosion occurred, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters Friday.

Gas utility inspectors checking on work in the building’s basement left the premises about 30 minutes before the explosion.

