× Top ten ways to celebrate National Pet Day today

HARTFORD – Saturday, April 11 is National Pet Day, a holiday founded in 2005 by Celebrity Pet & Home Lifestyle Expert Colleen Paige to “celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives and to create public awareness about the plight of many different kinds of animals awaiting a forever home in shelters and rescues all across the nation.”

In light of this, here are the top 10 ways to celebrate National Pet Day today, brought to you by PetDayUSA :

1. Adopt a pet from your local shelter or pure breed rescue organization.

2. Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to care for the animals.



3. Donate blankets, food and toys to a favorite animal welfare organization.

4. Organize a peaceful demonstration in front of your community pet store that sells pets from puppy or kitten mills.

5. Have a National Pet Day party and celebrate all your pets!

6. Spend the day taking photos of your pets and then post them on the National Pet Day Facebook page!

7. Assist an ill, elderly or a financially struggling neighbor or friend by purchasing pet food, hay or needed items for their pets.

8. Have a portrait painted of your pet.

9. Buy your pet a fun new toy….or two…or five.

10. Hire a professional pet photographer for a fun photo shoot.

In addition, check out America’s favorite pet names, brought to you via survey from NextDoor.com, the free and private social network for neighborhoods, which aggregated anonymous member data.

Is your pet’s name one of American’s favorite?