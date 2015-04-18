The Stan Simpson Show – What should high school juniors be doing to get ready for college?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Our guest Jeff Noll has a check list for high school juniors and their parents, so you can plan for college without going broke. Junior Year Checklist Start identifying colleges; and those who with most financial aid

Start Prep for SATs and ACTS

Get familiar with application process

Practice/Draft Essays

Has financial aid strategy been implemented?

