The Stan Simpson Show – What should high school juniors be doing to get ready for college?

Our guest Jeff Noll has a check list for high school juniors and their parents, so you can plan for college without going broke.
Junior Year Checklist
- Start identifying colleges; and those who with most financial aid
- Start Prep for SATs and ACTS
- Get familiar with application process
- Practice/Draft Essays
- Has financial aid strategy been implemented?
