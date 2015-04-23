× Spike in heroin overdoses reported in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — Trumbull police are reporting a spike in heroin overdoses.

Police Lt. Leonard Scinto tells the Connecticut Post the department has responded to three near-fatal overdoses over the past two weeks.

Scinto says the overdoses are believed to be linked to heroin that is being laced with a synthetic opioid called fentanyl.

He says that is causing a problem across the region and the town is working with other police departments to determine if recent overdoses are linked to a single source.

There were 273 fatal heroin overdoses in Connecticut in 2014. That is an increase from 257 in 2013.

