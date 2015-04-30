× Woman dies after two-car crash in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD – A two-car accident at the intersection of Old Windsor and East Newberry roads has resulted in woman’s death.

The preliminary investigation by Bloomfield Police indicates that one car was traveling eastbound on Old Windsor Road with the right of way, when the second car entered Old Windsor Road from East Newberry Road.

The traffic on East Newberry Road has a stop sign at its intersection with Old Windsor Road and the second car entered Old Windsor when it wasn’t clear to do so.

The driver of the car traveling on Old Windsor Rd was not able to avoid the other car.

The impact of the collision spun the car entering from East Newberry Road out of control, causing it to leave the roadway and strike a building.

As a result off the accident the woman driver of the car that traveled from East Newberry Road was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Her name has not yet been released.

The man driving the other car involved in the accident is cooperating with the investigation and is uninjured.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad was called out to the scene and is conducting the investigation.

Traffic is down to one lane in the area, and the road is expected to be closed once the reconstruction team arrives at the scene.